"Honeymoon time" – Charlotte Flair posts airport photo of her wedding trip

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared some happy news with her fans on social media as she and her new husband, Andrade El Idolo, embarked on their honeymoon. The couple officially exchanged nuptials on May 27.

The former RAW and Smackdown Women's Champion has been in a relationship with AEW star Andrade El Idolo since 2019. The couple became involved when they were both working for WWE.

Andrade departed the promotion after requesting his release in early 2021 and signed with AEW a few months later. He appeared as part of a filmed vignette on Double or Nothing this weekend, where he joined forces with the former Ring of Honor World Champion, Rush.

As for the bride, she recently took a leave of absence from WWE. She's expected to be away from television for an extended amount of time. The last time we saw her in action, she lost the Smackdown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" Match.

Charlotte Flair tweeted a picture of herself and her new husband at the airport, beginning their honeymoon

The tweet was met with good wishes from several of The Queen's fans. Some of her normal naysayers even put wrestling issues aside to say congratulations and good luck to the happy couple.

The daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte is viewed by many critics and observers as the best all-around female performer today. It's widely believed that The Queen, who is already a 12-time world champion, will likely eclipse her father's record of 16 reigns.

