What's next for Ronda Rousey following WWE WrestleMania Backlash?

WWE WrestleMania Backlash was a night to remember for Ronda Rousey. And one for her fans as well.

After a long hiatus for maternity leave, the Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE and attempted to pick up where she'd left off. However, things had changed in the interval, and some of Ronda's own behavior had soured fans on her return.

During her initial exit, Rousey fired a few shots at fans and fellow performers. She even lamented on wrestling being 'fake' and how she had come from a sport where people fight for real. Needless to say, this didn't endear her in the hearts of some in the WWE Universe, who viewed her as biting the hand that was feeding her.

Sure, she was a legendary judoka and a UFC Hall of Famer, but those days were over now. She had landed safely in a nurturing WWE, where she would be coddled due to her built-in star status. Unfortunately, she didn't seem to appreciate it much.

Bev @thempressofsane Ronda in total divas saying how everything in WWE was “fake” yet she still went back to the company Ronda in total divas saying how everything in WWE was “fake” yet she still went back to the company https://t.co/6e0jFlRVWz

This severely affected The Rowdy One's return to the squared circle, as some fans weren't quick to forgive her. She seemed rattled as she tried to cut promos as a smiling babyface, despite the fact that there was a lot of tension in the air.

Ronda Rousey would trudge on, however, and eventally win the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

This was the night Ronda got her mojo back. She and Flair had a good, old fashioned fight that ended in Rousey locking in The Armbar on The Queen through a metal folding chair, forcing her to say those fateful words and relinquish her title.

Flair will be taking some time off, so the injury was part of a natural storyline. But with the Charlotte feud now settled, who will Rousey move on to next? There are a lot of natural possibilities, as she has basically been in the mix with Flair and Becky Lynch for most of her time with World Wrestling Entertainment.

A potential rivalry with a returning Bayley could be on the horizon. Or maybe they just have Rousey mow down some lesser opponents for a while to build her back up as an unstoppable force.

Either way, the former MMA star took a big step towards regaining what she once had with her convincing win over Charlotte. While she may never be THE Ronda Rousey that she was during her initial run, it will be very interesting to see where she goes from here. And more importantly, how the fans react to it all.

Who should Ronda Rousey feud with next in WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell