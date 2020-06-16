Charlotte reacts to Ric Flair's heel turn on RAW

Charlotte took to Twitter to react to her father, Ric Flair's insane turn on RAW.

The Nature Boy is known as the dirtiest player in the game for a reason.

Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair giving the low blow to Christian.

Ric Flair gave the fans another reminder on RAW that he is indeed the dirtiest player in the game. Ric Flair turned heel in the main event of RAW by delivering the low blow on Christain during the unsanctioned match against Randy Orton.

Charlotte Flair reacted to her father's epic turn on RAW with the following tweet:

The more things change, the more things stay the same. https://t.co/j7QwSuVNCg — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2020

We agree with the Queen on this. Some things never change!

Christian's 'return', The Legend Killer and Ric Flair being Ric Flair

This week's episode of RAW began with Randy Orton announcing the return of The Legend Killer. He spoke about his win over Edge in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever from the night before at Backlash before addressing the Rated-R Superstar's injury.

Christian came out and stated that Edge wouldn't give up and will return to wrestle again once he's healed up. Randy Orton accused Christain of being jealous of Edge, and as expected, he challenged Captain Charisma for one more match. Orton laid out an offer for an unsanctioned match and Christian had until the end of the night to accept or refuse.

The 2-time World Heavyweight Champion accepted the challenge, but Ric Flair wasn't too happy about that decision. The Nature Boy tried to talk some sense into Christain; however, he was focussed on shutting Orton up.

The main event finally arrived, and Christian and Orton were both in the ring as the bell went off. Ric Flair's music hit and 16-time World Champion said that he didn't want to see the two men fight. It was not right, according to him.

He attempted to stop Christain yet again but to no avail. And then, at the flick of a switch, Flair turned and delivered the low blow on Christian.

Randy Orton hit The Punt kick, and that was that. The show went off the air with the Legend Killer talking into the ears of a seemingly lifeless Christian.

Where is this all heading? Will Christian return for a proper match at Extreme Rules or SummerSlam? Was Ric Flair's turn just a one-off angle? Will we see the Nature Boy make frequent appearances on RAW alongside Orton?

P.S. Ric Flair was fantastic tonight.