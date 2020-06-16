WWE issues official statement on Edge's injury and surgery

WWE has finally confirmed Edge's injury and revealed more details.

The 11-time World Champion could be out for a long time.

Edge vs. Randy Orton.

WWE has confirmed in an official statement that Edge did indeed suffer a torn triceps injury during his match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

It was added that Edge has successfully undergone surgery and that he is currently rehabbing at home.

WWE Digital has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps as a result of injuries sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge has undergone successful surgery and is currently rehabbing at home.

Sean Ross Sapp was the first to reveal the news of Edge's injury on Fightful Select hours before Backlash went on air.

When did Edge suffer the injury at Backlash?

More details regarding the injury were revealed after the show was in the books. Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge suffered the injury during one of the retakes at the WWE Backlash tapings.

The 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' was taped on June 7th, and Edge and Randy Orton had no issues going through the first taping of the match.

However, Edge tore his triceps during the re-shoot - which was done to plug any loose ends and help during the editing phase.

With WWE confirming Edge's injury and subsequent surgery, the Rated-R Superstar could be out of action for four to eight months, depending on his rehabilitation process.

The recovery timeline for torn triceps injuries is said to be eight months in worst-case scenarios, and that could mean we may not see Edge compete again this year.

As reported by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, Edge vs. Randy Orton II was originally slated to take place at SummerSlam, but the WWE pushed the match forward due to the apparent lack of star power for Backlash. There were rumors that Edge and Orton would have their rubber match at the biggest show of the summer, but that will not happen now.

Edge and Orton put on a solid 45-minute match at Backlash, which was littered with iconic finishers of many WWE legends, classic back-and-forth exchanges, and the return to The Punt - which got Orton the victory at the end.

The 11-time World Champion proved that he still has what it takes to be involved in a long and engaging match; however, the news of his injury could not have come at a worse time.

We at Sportskeeda wish Edge a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.