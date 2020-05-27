The Empress of Tomorrow is set to take on The Queen

On last night's RAW, Charlotte Flair couldn't become the #1 contender for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. However, The Queen is in no mood of putting her differences aside with The Empress of Tomorrow. So, be ready for an intense Champion vs. Champion bout when the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka battles NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair next week on RAW.

Charlotte and Asuka have a lot of history between them so it will be interesting to see how this match pans out next week.

Charlotte Flair's busy schedule

Charlotte Flair isn't called The Queen for no reason. Over the last couple of weeks, she has been appearing on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Last Friday on the Blue brand, she was defeated by SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. The 2020 Royal Rumble winner then reignited her feud with Asuka on this week's RAW.

And that's not all! Charlotte has also got her hands full on the Black and Gold brand. This Wednesday, the most decorated Women's Champion in WWE history will join forces with a mystery partner to battle Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley, two Superstars who will be challenging Flair for the NXT Women's title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Charlotte's history with Asuka

However, The Queen's busy schedule won't stop her from attempting to ruin Asuka's night once again. Not only did Charlotte end Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 but she also claimed The Empress of Tomorrow's SmackDown Women's Championship merely weeks before WrestleMania 35.

Defeating Charlotte on next week's RAW may help Asuka get a bit of redemption. The two had some harsh words for each other during last night's iteration of the Red brand. Expect a colossal Champion vs. Champion contest, come next Monday!