"Chavo Guerrero is bitter about something" - Hall of Famer on WWE veteran's tweets against Rey Mysterio; immediately takes back his words (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently shared disappointment over Chavo Guerrero's tweets against WWE legend Rey Mysterio, only to realize the former was working the fans.

A few days ago, Chavo riled up the wrestling world when he sent out a few tweets criticizing Rey Mysterio for latching on to the Guerrero family name. He also went on to claim that the late great Eddie Guerrero was never very close to Rey. As expected, the former WWE star's comments didn't go down well with fans on Twitter, who blasted him for trying to make unnecessary noise.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, host Mac Davis read out the tweets to Bill Apter and asked for his opinion. The veteran journalist was far from pleased, saying things like these shouldn't play out in public. Apter also mentioned just how close Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were.

"That hurts. Between this and all the stuff with Guerrero's daughter, Vickie, who I love to death, is just making mud of the Guerrero name. Why do this in public? It's something that should be kept private between them, and I'm surprised Chavo Jr. would say something like pros***ing the name there, and I get it; Chavo Guerrero is bitter about something, and I know Eddie very well. I was with Eddie and Rey Mysterio very, very often. Let's say once a month or so. And they were like high-school-type of buddies. They were inseparable," said Bill Apter.

Furthermore, Bill Apter added that maybe Guerrero was unhappy he wasn't called to become a part of the LWO on SmackDown. He said he wasn't happy to see the great Guerrero family name being tarnished due to incidents like this.

"So I don't know where this is coming from because I know Chavo Guerrero and what made him feel this way. Maybe he feels they should have reached out to him to be a part of this group. I don't know; like I just said, everything's that going on recently is making mud of the great Guerrero name," added Bill Apter. [3:06 - 4:33]

Bill Apter soon took his words back about WWE veteran Chavo Guerrero

However, when Mac Davis read out Chavo's final tweet, where he claimed he was just showing how a heel works, Bill Apter took his words back. The WWE veteran stated that Chavo Guerrero successfully worked him into buying into his rant.

"Chavo, if you're watching this, I didn't know about that last line until I said what I said, so I rewind and take that back, but in character, that really ticked me off," said Bill Apter. [6:50 - 7:02]

It'll be interesting to see if WWE capitalizes on the heat generated by Chavo Guerrero and brings him back for a personal feud with Rey Mysterio.

