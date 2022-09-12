Former WWE Superstar shares thoughts on Ric Flair's last match; believes he will never retire

Ric Flair seemingly wrestled in his last match earlier this summer, but does anyone truly retire in the world of professional wrestling? Chavo Guerrero doesn't seem to think so.

The Nature Boy competed at Starrcast V in a tag team match with his son-in-law, All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo, to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The bout was part of a pay-per-view event dubbed "Ric Flair's Last Match".

Chavo Guerrero was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Ric Flair's last match, Chavo said he doesn't believe anyone ever really retires as there is so much to do in professional wrestling outside of the squared circle.

"When I see Ric Flair's retirement match I'm like 'which one is this?' You just don't ever really retire," Chavo Guerrero said. "I got a whole thing that stems out from my old wrestling career. Whether I'm doing a comic book convention or a cameo, it all stems from [wrestling] still but I'm not getting punched in the face anymore." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Unlike Ric Flair, Chavo Guerrero doesn't think he'll ever retire

While Flair is seemingly done with his professional wrestling career, he's still doing plenty within the industry, which lends to Guerrero's point.

As far as Chavo goes, he doesn't believe he'll ever retire from professional wrestling, as he only wrestles three to four matches a year now but keeps himself in shape at all times.

“I don’t think I’ll ever retire," Chavo Guerrero admitted. "I wrestle three to four times a year now. It’s not big WrestleMania matches, I know where I’m at, but I keep myself in shape at all times, so that any match that I have, guys still say ‘what the hell dude you’re outworking all of us!’ and I just say ‘I don’t have to do that three hundred days a year anymore so I can do that.'” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Chavo Guerrero's comments? Do you think anyone ever truly retires in the world of professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell