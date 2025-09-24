  • home icon
  Chelsea Green, Alberto Del Rio, Natalya, and others react after 4-time WWE champion's massive return

Chelsea Green, Alberto Del Rio, Natalya, and others react after 4-time WWE champion's massive return

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:37 GMT
Chelsea Green (left), Alberto Del Rio (middle), Natalya (right) [Image credits: stars' and Lucha Libre AAA's Instagram handles]
Chelsea Green (left), Alberto Del Rio (middle), Natalya (right) [Image credits: stars' and Lucha Libre AAA's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Chelsea Green, Alberto Del Rio, and Natalya, recently took to social media to react to a 4-time champion's post after his return to the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Matt Cardona competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2005 to 2020. During this time, he won the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, Cardona made a huge name for himself on the independent circuit.

After more than five years, the former Zack Ryder returned to WWE TV on this week's NXT. During TNA World Champion Trick Williams' clash against NXT Champion Oba Femi, several TNA stars, including Matt Cardona, invaded the show. The episode ended in a brawl between TNA and NXT.

Following the show, Cardona took to Instagram to send a threat to NXT stars, highlighting that they shouldn't count out TNA.

"Driving home from @wwenxt…Don’t count out @tnawrestling…and don’t count out THE COMPLETE MATT CARDONA!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former wrestling personalities, including Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Alberto Del Rio, Megan Morant, Shawn Bennett, Cassie Lee, Drew Gulak, and more, reacted with a like on Matt Cardona's post after his WWE return.

Meanwhile, Natalya, Jessica McKay, Steph De Lander, and Robert Stone left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Matt Cardona's Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Matt Cardona's Instagram]

WWE star Dominik Mysterio praised Matt Cardona for one major thing

During an edition of Bradley Martyn's RAW Talk podcast, Dominik Mysterio praised Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) for thinking ahead of everyone else and taking advantage of social media to gain fame during his World Wrestling Entertainment tenure when no other wrestler was promoting himself on the internet.

"Yes, 100%. I feel like guys back then didn't have social the uh actually the one guy that knew social media was going to, like, start kicking back up or, like, become a thing, and he fully took advantage of it, and he's like doing like huge with it now, is uh, Zack Ryder. He's like a, he wrestled for WWE, and now he does uh independents, but like he started doing, like, the internet stuff back in the day, called himself like The Internet Champion, and now it's like social media is like all we use for like to promote any sort of thing."

It remains to be seen if Matt Cardona will sign with the Stamford-based promotion once again.

