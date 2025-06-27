Chelsea Green breaks character to react to Rhea Ripley hitting out about Triple H criticism

Rhea Ripley recently posted a message about Triple H. Now, Chelsea Green has broken her character to respond to this message.
Triple H has been responsible for WWE's creative direction for the past couple of years. He has implemented numerous changes to the product, which have been well received. However, some people criticize his booking decisions, especially regarding IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.
However, one fan smartly pointed out on social media that Triple H was not to blame for Rhea Ripley's booking, but rather the fans themselves. Mami also responded to this post with a similar sentiment, stating that the fans who have a bullying mentality are the ones to blame.
"He’s 100% not to blame. The stupid bully mentality of some people on social media is the blame. Them and the ones that think they can do our jobs better than us, even though they have no experience in this profession or experience in real life," Ripley said.
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
Chelsea Green also caught wind of Ripley's and broke out of her usual heel character to agree with the former Women's World Champion.
"periodt."
Vince Russo believes Triple H made a mistake with Bron Breakker's booking
Speaking about bookings, Bron Breakker has been a dominant force on RAW ever since he moved up to the main roster. It didn't take him long to win the Intercontinental Championship twice. Based on his booking, it looks like he is on the verge of being pushed into the main event scene. However, Vince Russo doesn't seem to agree.
During a recent edition of The Coach and Bro show, a fan asked Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo if Triple H is grooming Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker for the main event scene. Russo responded that The Game has taken a step backward with Breakker's booking by placing him alongside Bronson Reed and dressing them similarly.
"Yeah, I just disagree with that super sticker because when you talk about grooming, I think Triple H with the booking has taken steps backwards since he put Bron Breakker in with Bronson Reed. I mean, dressing the same... I look at Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and I'm like, 'This is AOP [Authors of Pain] 2.' That's exactly who they were," Russo said.
It will be interesting to see how The Game books Bron Breakker in the future.