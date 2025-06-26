Triple H made a major mistake while booking 5-time champion, says ex-WWE star

WWE has evolved under Triple H's creative regime following Vince McMahon's exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes The Game and his creative team made a major mistake with Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker reached new heights in the Stamford-based promotion on RAW after WrestleMania 41 when he attacked Roman Reigns and CM Punk and aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The faction grew in numbers when Bronson Reed joined them, but Vince Russo thinks Triple H made a huge mistake.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, a fan asked Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo if Triple H is grooming Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker as future main eventers in the promotion. During this, Russo pointed out The Game's mistake.

The ex-WWE writer said Triple H has made a huge mistake with the two-time NXT, Intercontinental, and former NXT Tag Team Champion on WWE's main roster. The Game and the creative team's booking has taken a few steps backward by making Breakker and Bronson Reed dress in a similar fashion, which made them look like a new version of the Authors of Pain.

"Yeah, I just disagree with that super sticker because when you talk about grooming, I think Triple H with the booking has taken steps backwards since he put Bron Breakker in with Bronson Reed. I mean, dressing the same... I look at Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, and I'm like, 'This is AOP [Authors of Pain] 2.' That's exactly who they were," Russo said. (From 23:02 to 23:35)

