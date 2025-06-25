  • home icon
"He's a straight-up racist" - Former WWE champion makes a major claim about Triple H

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 25, 2025 11:48 GMT
Triple H is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: The Game
Triple H is a 14-time World Champion [Image credits: The Game's and WWE's Instagram handles]

A popular former champion recently made a major claim about WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The star also revealed the alleged reason for not being called in for a major show. It is none other than former Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson.

Ahmed Johnson was a popular name in the professional wrestling world in the early 90s. The star was a part of WWE (then WWF) from 1995 to 1998, during which he wrestled against some of the biggest names, including The Rock, Yokozuna, and Triple H (fka Hunter Hearst Helmsley).

During a recent interview with Ten Count Media, host Steve Fall highlighted that the Triple H-led creative team has been bringing back some legendary names, including Jesse Ventura, for Saturday Night's Main Event and wondered why Ahmed Johnson hasn't made an appearance at the event.

The former Intercontinental Champion called The Game a "racist pirate," alleging that the WWE CCO was the reason why he hasn't been called in for an appearance at SNME.

Johnson added that he believed The King of Kings was jealous of him back in the day, as he was one of the 'top guys' in the company, unlike Triple H.

"Because you have a racist pirate at the helm. [Host: Would you like to elaborate?] Well, Triple H… He’s a straight-up racist. So, like I said, he was very jealous that I came in and got this big push, and he was… he was Hunter Hearst Helmsley, man. He was just a mid-carder, and I don’t know where he gets off thinking that he was one of the top boys back then, because back then, he wasn’t. It was me, Shawn [Michaels], Stone Cold [Steve Austin]. The Undertaker and Sid. Those were the top guys back then, and Triple H just wasn’t one," he said. [16:45 - 17:36]
WWE CCO Triple H is gearing up for Night of Champions this weekend

After a successful Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, the Triple H-led creative team is all set for their next big event, Night of Champions. The show will showcase some of the biggest stars on the roster, including Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk.

Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Punk. Meanwhile, Rhodes and Orton will clash in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for WWE Night of Champions on June 28, 2025.

Please credit the Ten Count Media podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

