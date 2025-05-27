Chelsea Green breaks character to send personal message to fellow WWE star

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green suffered another loss at the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. However, despite the setback, she recently sent a heartwarming personal message to a popular star.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is among the most experienced performers on the Stamford-based promotion's roster. The veteran had been with the global juggernaut for over 15 years. Nattie, seen as a locker room leader by many fellow stars, turned 43 today, on May 27.

Chelsea, who usually stays in her heel character even on social media, recently made an exception to wish Natalya a happy birthday. She shared a collage of her pictures with Nattie and expressed her love for the former Hart Dynasty member, referring to the latter as a fearless leader.

"happy birthday to our fearless leader @natbynature ILY 🤍," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

Chelsea Green's birthday wishes for Natalya (Photo credits: Green's Instagram Story)

Both Green and Natalya recently competed in Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat matches. While Alexa Bliss pinned The Hot Mess on SmackDown, RAW Superstar Roxanne Perez took out Nattie to punch her ticket to the high-stakes ladder match.

Wrestling veteran shares honest opinion on Chelsea Green's recent WWE loss

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not amused by Alexa Bliss qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match instead of Chelsea Green.

In a recent edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, the veteran said that Green should have won the match. He opined that the presence of The Secret Hervice during the high-stakes match at the premium live event would have made things more interesting.

''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said. [From 45:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Other than Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley and Giulia will also compete for the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. With two slots still up for grabs, it remains to be seen which two stars will head over to the all-important contest.

