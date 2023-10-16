Chelsea Green calls WWE Hall of Famer a thief; demands newly appointed GMs to take action 

Chelsea Green is the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside her partner, Piper Niven. Her latest reign as a champion didn’t start off great, as her original partner, Sonya Deville, ended up with a long-term injury. While Deville might not be on TV right now, it doesn’t mean Chelsea has forgotten about her old partner.

Trish Stratus recently attended The Women’s Foundation's Annual Salute to Women in Sports. The event is organized to honor athletes, coaches, and the women they inspire. Stratus is used to breaking barriers in WWE herself and was at the event to celebrate WSF founder Billie Jean King's fight for equality in sports.

Another WWE star who attended the event was the currently injured Sonya Deville. Stratus and Deville posed together for a picture on the red carpet at the event. The 47-year-old posted the picture on her Instagram story and claimed to be Deville’s favorite Canadian. Fellow Canadian Chelsea Green was clearly not happy seeing her old partner with the seven-time Women’s Champion.

She reposted the picture while calling Trish a thief. She also tagged newly appointed General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in the post, urging them to take action. You can see the picture below-

Chelsea Green reacting to Sonya Deville and Trish Stratus together

Chelsea Green provides update on Sonya Deville’s condition after injury

The 32-year-old Canadian recently made an appearance on the Wilde On podcast, where she provided an update on Deville’s injury. She remembers being concerned for the former mixed martial artist’s mental and physical health after she tore her ACL in a match.

"But I was just worried for her and her mental health, like going from being on the road for the past seven-to-eight years, to having her very first injury, and being out after winning the championship, her first title. But actually, it turns out she’s thriving and doing amazing and healing so well, and we talk all the time," said Green.

Green and Niven have yet to defend their titles on television. While there is no opponent or match fixed yet, the identity of their first challengers might have been revealed.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were in a segment with the champions this week on RAW, which might hint at a possible feud between the two teams. It’ll be interesting to see if Kayden and Katana will be their first opponents or if some other duo will make a claim for the titles.

Do you want to see Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville reunite, or should she stick with Piper? Let us know in the comments below.