Chelsea Green demands WWE to delete social media post; insults popular comedian

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media and demanded the company to delete their recent Instagram post with a pinch of an insult to the famous comedian.

The comedian in question is Gabriel Iglesias (aka Fluffy), a beloved stand-up comedian known for his unique comedic style. On the Road to WrestleMania 40, the 47-year-old comedian attended the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fluffy graced his presence backstage in an attempt to meet Raquel Rodriguez, who made her return to RAW. She also took part in the multi-woman Battle Royal to earn her spot in the Elimination Chamber 2024.

In the closing moments of the contest, Green tried to eliminate the 33-year-old female star, but her plan backfired, and Rodriguez picked up the win. Following the Battle Royal, WWE shared a video of Gabriel Iglesias approaching the former Women's Tag Team Champion and asked her if she knew where Raquel was.

However, Chelsea Geen got furious and asserted she was supposed to emerge victorious and head to Perth for the premium live event. Responding to the WWE's Instagram post, the 32-year-old female star urged the company to delete the post and took a shot at Fluffy.

"DELETE THIS NOW!!!! CLEARLY HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND WHAT A REAL STAR LOOKS LIKE!!!!!!" she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Chelsea Green's comment below:

Former Women's Tag Team Champion's response on Instagram.

WWE star Chelsea Green talks about her crazy interaction with John Mayer

The 32-year-old female star, before being a part of the Stamford-based promotion, wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling.

During a chat with Chris Van Vliet, Green opened up about her "Hot Mess" persona in the Nashville-based promotion. She even shared a funny story about musician John Mayer, who apparently found her character eerily relatable to his exes.

"When I became The Hot Mess in IMPACT that’s when I realized, that’s when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don’t care. They don’t care that I won the championship. They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend. I feel like their crazy ex-girlfriend. John Mayer sat in front of me at All In and said, 'Oh my God, you remind me of a lot of people I dated' like that’s the feeling I want you to feel with a character," said Green.

Check out the full video below:

As of now, the former WWE Women's Tag Team is not scheduled to compete in Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Chelsea Green on Road to WrestleMania.

