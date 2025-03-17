Chelsea Green drops blockbuster tease ahead of WWE RAW; reveals major WrestleMania 41 plans

Reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has had a very busy start to her week. However, it didn't stop her from dropping a major tease ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW and some of her plans for WrestleMania 41.

Green arrived in Spain last week as part of WWE's European Tour, with SmackDown held in Barcelona. She returned to the United States on Sunday to represent the company at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Speaking at the event's press conference via Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Chelsea Green was asked about her entrance plans for WrestleMania 41. Green doesn't have an opponent yet, but she already has something big in mind about how she'll enter the biggest event of the year.

"First of all, Cardi B has to sing me out. I've got a great entrance song and I just feel like Cardi would be the perfect person to sing me to the ring. But we're going to need everything iconic American. … It would be me dressed as the Statue of Liberty, flanked by maybe more than just my two Secret Hervice women. Maybe a whole squad of suited up women escorting me down the ramp, and then we've got to have like typical American things. We have to have big flags, maybe we have a NASCAR car. It's got to be like real American. That's it. That's all there is to it," Green said. [From 4:54 - 5:42]

While Chelsea Green doesn't know who she'll be facing at WrestleMania 41, her dream opponent is Nikki Bella in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Chelsea Green is set to defend the Women's United States Championship at NXT

After spending a few days in Spain and then returning to Las Vegas for some WWE PR work, Chelsea Green will head to Orlando next. Green is scheduled to defend the Women's United States Championship on Tuesday at NXT against Sol Ruca.

Hot Mess promoted her upcoming title match during the NASCAR Press Conference, revealing that she'll be returning to Europe following an appearance on NXT. The March 21 episode of SmackDown will be held at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

Green recently reached the 90-day mark as Women's United States Champion. She has bragged about being the longest Women's U.S. Champ in history, which is technically true.

