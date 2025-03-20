Chelsea Green drops blockbuster tease; WWE champion could add 4th member to her faction

Chelsea Green recently established The Secret Hervice to help her retain the Women's United States Champion. Green recently teased the addition of another member to her faction.

The reigning Women's US Champ successfully recruited Alba Fyre, who helped her beat Michin two weeks ago on SmackDown in a Street Fight. The Hot Mess has been teasing the addition of a fourth member, this time hinting that it could be B-Fab.

In a recent Instagram story, Chelsea Green shared an image of herself with Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, and B-Fab. The quartet is inside a plane going to Italy for this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The inclusion of B-Fab could lead to speculation regarding her future allegiance to the Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice. The 34-year-old could fit in perfectly in the faction as she is a heel and a SmackDown Superstar. It will be interesting to see if more members will get added to the group.

This Friday's episode of SmackDown will be held at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. It's the first-ever SmackDown show in the country, with RAW being held in Milan in 2007.

Chelsea Green's hectic schedule since last Friday on SmackDown

It has been a very busy week for Chelsea Green, not just representing the Women's United States Championship, but the entire WWE. Green was in SmackDown last week live in Barcelona, Spain. She returned home to the United States the following day to prepare for her appearance at NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 last Sunday.

The Hot Mess' hectic week continued on Tuesday when she defended her title against Sol Ruca on NXT in Orlando. After taking some time to rest, Green was back on a plane on Wednesday heading to Italy.

Green won't be in action this Friday, but will likely be on the corner of Piper Niven. The Secret Hervice member will face Zelina Vega in a one-on-one match on SmackDown.

