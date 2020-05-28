Chelsea Green fires Robert Stone after NXT goes off-air

Is the partnership between Green and Stone over?

After perhaps her biggest win as a member of the WWE family, Chelsea Green is making another big move. Following the win alongside Charlotte in a tag team match on NXT over Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley, Green fired Robert Stone during an interview with McKenzie Mitchell.

A new chapter for Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green was a part of the last iteration of Tough Enough but did not receive a contract with WWE. She would go on to compete in Impact Wrestling and win the Knockouts Championship. She also competed at All In before All Elite Wrestling was formed. Her WWE tenure began two years ago and she debuted as a client of the Robert Stone stable last year.

The former Knockouts Champion was revealed to be Charlotte Flair's mystery partner in The Queen's match against her two challengers at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Io Shirai, and Rhea Ripley.

Flair ended up securing the pinfall win by rolling up Shirai with her legs on the ropes for leverage. The result was to further the dissent between her two challengers but they only needed to be on the same page for this match.

Stone has been scouting Aliyah over the last few months and that could mean that he signs up some new clients. Was Green serious and riding high on the wave of her biggest win in NXT? The win compelled Green to claim that she was "the hottest she's ever been."

The decision could either be classed as a move made in the spur of the moment or it could be signaling a bigger move up the card for the talented Canadian. The WWE women's division, including that of NXT, is the most talented it has ever been.

Maybe Chelsea Green felt that the rub of working with the 12-time Champion meant that she didn't need Stone or his representation anymore. It could also lead to a partnership between the current NXT Women's Champion and Green.