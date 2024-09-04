Chelsea Green fires shot at 46-year-old WWE RAW star 

SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to her X (Twitter) account to send a message to WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The 33-year-old also fired shots at SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and NXT GM Ava.

Notably, Pearce has endured a tough time managing the flagship show in recent times. Amid severe criticism from a section of the WWE Universe, the 46-year-old recently took to his X account and expressed his desire ''to mute an entire population'' of X users.

Chelsea Green, who has had several verbal altercations with Pearce on WWE TV and social media, quoted the 46-year-old and expressed her desire to mute the Authority Figures of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. While Green initially mentioned that she wanted two people to be muted, the Canadian star proceeded to name all three GMs. She gave each one of them a new name.

Notably, Green appeared on the latest episode of the developmental brand. She interrupted NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and claimed that no one would stop her from becoming the number one contender to The Prodigy's title. But then Giulia came out and attacked the SmackDown star. The Hot Mess later slammed the Japanese star for ruining her moment.

"I just want two muted. Peahead Pearce. Sir Nicholas The Nasty. No Flava Ava," Chelsea wrote.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims Chelsea Green dethroning Nia Jax is a "no brainer"

Earlier this year, Chelsea Green came close to becoming the 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank in Canada. The 33-year-old delivered a brilliant performance before being pushed from the top of the ladder by eventual winner Tiffany Stratton.

The Buff Barbie and reigning WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax have since joined forces on the blue brand. However, many believe it is only a matter of time before Stratton cashes in the contract on The Irresistible Force. The creative team has teased it multiple times of late.

Meanwhile, former WWE writer Vince Russo took to his X account on September 4 and urged the Triple H-led creative team to put the Women's Championship on Chelsea Green.

Russo questioned The Hot Mess' booking and urged the promotion to turn the SmackDown star babyface and insert her in the title picture against Nia Jax.

"At what point do we stop fooling around and put the Woman's Title on @ImChelseaGreen? C'mon, bro, time after time you put the belt on people you deem 'deserves it,' Bayley, [Sami] Zayn, etc., but not Chelsea? Bro, no brainer. Put her in there with a heel, Nia, and you're looking at a huge babyface. Are you not seeing that?" he wrote.

After Money in the Bank, Chelsea Green has had numerous backstage interactions with Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. It will be interesting to see if Green gets into the title picture in the coming months.

