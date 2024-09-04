Chelsea Green reacts to 30-year-old star's attack; claims her moment was "ruined"

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is always seen trying to declare herself as the top star in any event or tournament. The Hot Mess frequently tries to rile up and challenge titleholders to get an opportunity to become a champion. She was seen doing the same thing on this week’s episode of NXT but was knocked down by a 30-year-old star in the process.

Giulia made a grand WWE debut last week after months of rumors and speculations. This week, she walked into the arena after NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez sent her a warning. The only problem was, that Chelsea Green was already there and was demanding a title shot from Perez.

The Hot Mess went ahead to show Giulia her place and threw a fist at her. But, this just resulted in her getting laid out flat in the ring after a G-Trigger from the Italian-Japanese star. A tweet on X captured Green’s face moments before she was knocked out cold. Reacting to it, Chelsea Green claimed that the 30-year-old wrestler “ruined” her moment.

Trending

“She ruined MY moment,” wrote Green.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green calls out Giulia’s disrespect

Chelsea Green is very sensitive on the subject of respect. The Hot Mess has previously said that she will bring a culture of respect for veteran superstars in the developmental brand if she becomes the NXT Women’s Champion. After this week’s attack on her by Giulia, Green called out the Italian-Japanese superstar for disrespecting her.

“The disrespect of Giulia Goolia,” wrote Green.

Expand Tweet

The tweet comes as a reaction to the moment she got G-Triggered by the newest WWE signee. The Hot Mess has previously challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship but lost the match. However, it seems Giulia will finally be able to stop The Prodigy’s juggernaut when she is inches away from breaking major premium live event records of Asuka and IYO SKY.

Giulia has challenged Roxy to a match next month when WWE NXT moves to The CW Network. It would be interesting to see if Perez is able to prove that she can really overcome the Italian-Japanese superstar as she had claimed she would in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback