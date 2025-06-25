Chelsea Green has hostile reaction to recent praise for her husband

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared a hostile reaction to her husband being referenced recently. The Hot Mess lost the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega earlier this year on SmackDown.

Ad

The former champion is married to Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, in real life. John Cena referenced Cardona during his promo this past Friday night on SmackDown, and Kevin Owens also humorously poked fun at the veteran during his appearance on Cody Rhodes' podcast after praising him for his work on the independent wrestling scene.

Green took to social media today to claim that she was going to start charging people royalties for referencing the former Intercontinental Champion. You can check out her hilarious message in her post below.

Ad

Trending

"Gonna start charging royalties for all those not able to keep my husbands name out of their mouths 🥰," she wrote.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match this year. Zelina Vega is scheduled to defend the Women's United States Championship against Giulia this Friday night on SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton will also be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match this Friday night on the blue brand.

Former WWE writer suggests an interesting reason as to why Chelsea Green lost the Women's US Title

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Chelsea Green may have lost the Women's United States Championship due to backstage heat.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that he didn't understand why the company would have taken the title off of Green. He suggested that there must have been an issue going on backstage that fans were not aware of for the company to make such a decision.

"I don't know why in the world you would take the belt off Chelsea Green. I would have to think this is wrestling bulsh*t. She probably did or said something that p*ssed somebody off." He continued, "When you look at Zelina Vega, when you look at Chelsea Green, who's the money? [Chelsea] without a shadow of a doubt. The only reason you would take the belt off her is if there's something going on that we don't know about, I think." [From 47:04 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Green in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!