Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, and more superstars react to WWE star's surprise release

Jade Cargill, Natalya, and many more WWE stars have reacted to a surprise release today.

The promotion merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, in September. As a result of the merger, many superstars from the main roster and NXT were let go. There were also over 100 employees let go behind the scenes, and that number has grown today.

It was reported today that the promotion has let go of some more corporate employees today. One on-screen star who was let go was NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell. Her husband, NXT commentator Vic Joseph, shared a heartwarming message earlier today following his wife's release from the company.

McKenzie Mitchell announced her departure from the company on social media today and thanked everyone for their support.

Jade Cargill, Natalya, Indi Hartwell, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, and many more stars reacted to her release on social media. Everyone wished Mitchell well and Matt Cardona jokingly welcomed her to the released stars club, as seen in the image below.

Superstars react to Mitchell's release on Instagram.

Triple H comments on Jade Cargill's WWE future

Jade Cargill debuted for the promotion during the Kickoff Show for WWE Fastlane in October.

The former TBS Champion has made several appearances in WWE on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown but has not competed in a match yet. Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series this past Saturday night, Triple H commented on Cargill's future. He noted that he wants to make sure she is ready for whatever is thrown at her before she regularly appears on WWE television.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

McKenzie Mitchell is well-liked by her peers in WWE, as shown by the messages she received after her release. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if she gets another opportunity as an interviewer in the world of professional wrestling.

