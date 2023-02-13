Chelsea Green may reunite with 39-year-old WWE star on RAW

Chelsea Green has been having a difficult time on WWE RAW since her return to the company at the Royal Rumble 2023.

She entered the match at #20 and only managed to last five seconds before Rhea Ripley eliminated her. Since the premium live event, Chelsea has been regularly complaining to WWE Official Adam Pearce that she is not being featured properly.

During Monday's edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce finally had enough and booked Green in a match against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow handed Chelsea another quick loss as her struggles on the red brand continued.

But that could end soon as Green may be getting some much-needed assistance on Monday nights. An astute wrestling fan recently captured a photograph of NXT star Robert Stone's logo in the bottom corner of the screen during Chelsea's entrance.

Stone managed the former IMPACT star during her initial run with the company in NXT. It looks like a reunion between Chelsea and the 39-year-old may be in store for the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW.

t ☆ @thebujee Not the robert stone brand thing on chelsea's NEW entrance video yeah he's coming Not the robert stone brand thing on chelsea's NEW entrance video yeah he's coming https://t.co/Qflg4MNtUB

Chelsea Green warns Asuka after WWE RAW

Chelsea Green delivered a warning to Asuka following her quick loss on last week's edition of RAW.

The 31-year-old has lost both of her matches on RAW and SmackDown this week. She teamed up with Sonya Deville to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match on the Friday Night show. Green and Deville came up short, and Chelsea took to Twitter to accuse Sonya of not being a team player.

Following her loss to Asuka, the former IMPACT Wrestling star once again complained on social media. Chelsea responded to Asuka taunting her and threatened to report The Empress of Tomorrow to Triple H.

"I am sending this directly to HHH. You will be dealing with the repercussions of this, Asuka. Mark my words!!!!" tweeted Chelsea.

Chelsea Green has been winless since her return to the company last month. Time will tell if Robert Stone can turn her fortunes around on the main roster.

Are you interested in seeing Chelsea Green reunite with Robert Stone?

