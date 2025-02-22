Chelsea Green names the two biggest male Divas in WWE

Chelsea Green was a big fan of WWE's Divas era in the 2000s and early-to-mid 2010s. In a recent interview, the Canadian star revealed which male WWE stars should be considered Divas.

On December 14, 2024, Green defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Since then, the 33-year-old has expressed an interest in holding a Divas-only Open Challenge for her title.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Green chose SmackDown duo Pretty Deadly as WWE's top male Divas ahead of Angel Garza, Seth Rollins, and Tyler Breeze:

"Pretty Deadly over Garza. There we go. I'm so sorry but we gotta get rid of Garza. He's giving more male energy than the Diva-coded boys. Seth [beats Tyler Breeze], so it's gonna be Seth versus Pretty Deadly. Okay, you know what, no, I'm gonna put a swerve on it. I'm gonna say Pretty Deadly wins because they're giving Diva in other aspects other than their gear." [3:43 – 4:07]

Pretty Deadly's lively fashion choices are a large part of their wrestling gimmick. Since joining WWE in 2019, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have won the NXT tag titles twice and the NXT UK tag titles once.

How Pretty Deadly influenced Chelsea Green

In recent months, Chelsea Green has feuded with Michin on SmackDown. Pretty Deadly have also appeared regularly on the blue brand in a storyline with WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Earlier in the interview, Green said she began using Pretty Deadly's costume designer because she liked their WWE attire so much:

"I love Pretty Deadly, and I actually use their gear girl now because their gear is so good. So Diva." [1:28 – 1:36]

On February 21, Pretty Deadly challenged Ciampa and Gargano for the tag titles on SmackDown. The match ended in a no contest after The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford interfered.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Chelsea Green's quotes from this article.

