"Too little too late" - WWE veteran not impressed by Street Profits' vicious attack on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about The Street Profits' SmackDown segment from this week. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made an impact on the blue brand.

The duo of Ford and Dawkins sent a message to the entire SmackDown tag team division this week. They suddenly showed up during the show and attacked #DIY and Pretty Deadly. The Motor City Machine Guns entered the fray but got the same treatment from The Profits.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo expressed frustration over The Profits' recent appearance, criticizing WWE for their lack of consistent booking. He pointed out that the company wanted fans to treat them as a credible threat after years of doing nothing with the two. The former writer felt the effort was "too little, too late" for The Profits to make any lasting impact.

"I don't care. I don't care about any of these people, Mac. I don't care about none of those people. Okay bro, they do nothing with The Street Profits for years and years and years. So they put them in suits to do three years of vignettes and now I'm supposed to care about them? Too late. Too little too late." [From 32:38 to 33:01]

Check out the video below:

The Street Profits have made it clear that they want to get back to the top of the tag team division after years of languishing without gold. It will be interesting to see if this new edgy attitude can get them some belts in the coming months.

