Chelsea Green nominated for four prestigious awards; asks the WWE Universe to vote for her

2024 was a great year for Chelsea Green, arguably her best in WWE. She has had some great matches and storylines and even won her first singles title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. As such, she is up for four highly prestigious awards and has asked the fans to vote for her.

The prestigious award here is one that WWE issues annually. It is the Slammy Award, and as mentioned earlier, The Hot Mess has been nominated in four different categories.

The first, and perhaps most important, is the Female Superstar of the Year award. The second is the WTF Moment of the Year, in which her viral clip of falling into a dumpster has been nominated. The third is for Social Star of the Year, where she is once again competing against Drew McIntyre. Finally, she is also in the running for Breakout Superstar of the Year.

Of course, knowing Chelsea Green, she will surely want to take home all four awards. Therefore, the Women's United States Champion took to X to call upon the WWE Universe and ask for their votes.

"VOTE FOR ME," tweeted Green.

It will be interesting to see if she wins a Slammy Award this time. She wasn't very pleased with how things went last time, so hopefully, for her sake, things are different this year.

Chelsea Green recently crossed 100 days as Women's United States Champion

Just as 2024 was a great year for Chelsea Green, 2025 has also started off well. She is still the Women's United States Champion and recently she passed a huge milestone in her reign. She officially surpassed 100 days as the US Champion.

The 33-year-old won the title on December 14, 2024. Since then, she has held onto it tightly, despite efforts from stars like Michin and Sol Ruca to pry it away from her. She was very excited upon learning that she had crossed the 100-day mark and tweeted, claiming she "did it for y'all."

It's safe to say that Green will want to hold onto that title till the end of time. That said, it is becoming highly sought after, and as her reign continues, she is sure to receive more challenges.

