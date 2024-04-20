Chelsea Green pens down a heartfelt message for Jinder Mahal after his WWE release

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has sent a kind message to Jinder Mahal after he was let go by the Stamfoord-based promotion.

The 37-year-old star had an eventful stint in World Wrestling Entertainment and had the United States Championship and the 24/7 Championship in his bag. The Modern Day Maharaja shocked the wrestling world after he defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion at Backlash 2017.

His reign lasted 170 days and was ended at the hands of AJ Styles. Earlier this year, Mahal had an incredible moment when he came face-to-face with The Rock on Monday Night RAW. The confrontation between the two men was one of the viral moments of 2024.

Ahead of Road to WrestleMania 40, he also faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the Red brand show. Even though Jinder Mahal failed to pick up a win, he put The Visionary on the shelf for almost a month or so.

The Modern Day Maharaja on April 20th, 2024 announced his official exit from WWE. Chelsea Green took to social media and sent a heartfelt message to the 37-year-old star after he was released from the company.

"From Canadian indies ➪ breaking my collarbone in India ➪ every city imaginable with WWE… there’s no better person to do it alongside. @JinderMahal I’d say ‘Goodluck’… but you don’t need it, Comeback King 🇨🇦♥️🙌🏼," she wrote.

Jinder Mahal wanted to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40 before his WWE release

As mentioned earlier, in January 2024, the former World Champion had a massive moment with Dwayne Johnson. Before things went down between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes, it was Mahal who expressed his desire to face The Final Boss at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal, The Modern Day Maharaja stated that The Rock is his dream opponent and facing him at The Showcase of the Immortals would have been amazing.

"Every year I train as if I am going to be at WrestleMania. So hopefully [getting a chance this year]. My dream opponent is, of course, [The] Rock. As you guys all saw, we have a little bit of friction, so Rock would be my dream opponent at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. That would be an amazing moment," said Jinder.

The wrestling world is excited to see what the future holds for Mahal and his teammates Indus Sher (Veer Mahan & Sanga) after their WWE departure.

