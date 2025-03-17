  • home icon
Chelsea Green pushes to face former WWE Champion 10 years after last match

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:07 GMT
Green reacted to a legend
Green reacted to a legend's comments today on social media. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Chelsea Green revealed today that she wants to face a former WWE Women's Champion a decade after her last match. Green is the current Women's United States Champion on SmackDown.

The champion took to X/Twitter today to respond to comments made by WWE legend Layla. The 47-year-old recently shared that she would like to have a match against Green, and the SmackDown Superstar responded to the challenge today. The Hot Mess noted that she would like to battle the former Divas Champion as well and tagged her in the post seen below.

"WHERE DID SHE SAY THIS!!??? TELL HER I WANT TO WRESTLE HER TOO @mslayel 😍😍😍," Green wrote.
Green is an alliance with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on the blue brand. Fyre used to be in The Unholy Union tag team, but her former partner, Isla Dawn, was released by the company last month. The Scot helped the 33-year-old defeat Michin to retain the Women's United States Championship in a Street Fight earlier this month on SmackDown.

Layla reveals she wants to battle WWE star Chelsea Green

Former WWE star Layla recently named Chelsea Green as one of the stars from the current generation of athletes that she would like to face in a match.

Layla used to be in a popular tag team known as LayCool, with future Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. She has not competed in a match since 2015. In an interview with Wrestlezona, the former Women's Champion named Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan as stars she would like to go up against. Layla praised the Women's United States Champion for her character work.

"I'd have to say Chelsea Green because of her character-wise and stuff like that. I would also... I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else. I mean all the girls are phenomenal; all the girls. If I were younger, I would've love[d] to face Bianca Belair, too. But yeah, all the girls are amazing. They'll kick my b*tt, I think, to be honest with you now," she said. [3:11-3:39]
You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament last year. It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old will defend the title at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
