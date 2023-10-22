Chelsea Green reacts to former WWE star returning after 9 months

Pro wrestling fans love seeing surprising returns, and one similar moment went down recently, with former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) showing up in TNA. Chelsea Green has now reacted to her real-life partner's IMPACT Wrestling/TNA appearance on her Instagram stories.

The self-proclaimed "Indy God" was part of the "Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet" that featured 20 superstars. Matt Cardona entered the match at the 11th spot and managed five eliminations before getting dumped out by Jordynne Grace, the eventual winner.

This was Cardona's first IMPACT Wrestling match in over nine months, as he last competed for the company in January when he lost a Digital Media title match to Joe Hendry.

The former WWE star is a very busy man as he is one of the most sought after stars on the independent scene, and it looks like his wife, WWE's Chelsea Green, was quite intrigued to see him in IMPACT.

To refresh your memories, Green has done some of her best work in TNA, and she had an interesting reactions to Cardona's unexpected return, as you can view below:

What else happened at Bound for Glory besides ex-WWE star Matt Cardona's return?

The latest Bound for Glory edition was important for the company as they used the platform to announce that IMPACT Wrestling will revert to the "Total Non-stop Action (TNA)" name.

All eyes were on the promotion as they offered a very potent match card, with Alex Shelley defeating Josh Alexander in the main event for the IMPACT World Championship. Jordynne Grace eliminated Bully Ray to win the intergender battle royal, which also saw the debut of former AEW talent Sonny Kiss. Trinity (fka Naomi) defended the Knockouts title against the legendary Mickie James in the co-main event.

The in-ring action was pretty solid, with Will Ospreay and Mike Bailey's singles match adding some technical mastery to the lineup.

In the end, the announcement of the "TNA" branding's return was the biggest news coming out of a pretty impressive show.

