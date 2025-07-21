Chelsea Green reacts as WWE star is officially crowned double champion

A WWE star has made history by becoming a double champion, and now Chelsea Green has reacted to it as well. It happened soon after the news first broke.TNA Wrestling shared the news that Jacy Jayne had officially been crowned a double champion, as she had become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion. Jayne didn't have an easy time of it, as she had to defeat Masha Slamovich to become the new Knockouts Champion. She is also still the NXT Women's Champion, thus making her a double champion.Among many others, Chelsea Green reacted to the win. For once, she was not sarcastic or in character and decided to celebrate the win along with Jacy Jayne. She told Jayne that she saw her, acknowledging her achievement, and reposted the tweet about her huge win.&quot;Okayyyyyy. I see you @jacyjaynewwe. 👀&quot;In the biggest twist coming out of Slammiversary, with Jacy Jayne winning, and Trick Williams also retaining his TNA World Championship later in the night, the two biggest belts of TNA Wrestling are now held by NXT stars. WWE is dominating TNA at the moment thanks to this new deal, and any TNA star who wants to win the belts will have to go through Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams.