  Chelsea Green reacts as WWE star is officially crowned double champion

Chelsea Green reacts as WWE star is officially crowned double champion

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:45 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star has made history by becoming a double champion, and now Chelsea Green has reacted to it as well. It happened soon after the news first broke.

TNA Wrestling shared the news that Jacy Jayne had officially been crowned a double champion, as she had become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion. Jayne didn't have an easy time of it, as she had to defeat Masha Slamovich to become the new Knockouts Champion. She is also still the NXT Women's Champion, thus making her a double champion.

Among many others, Chelsea Green reacted to the win. For once, she was not sarcastic or in character and decided to celebrate the win along with Jacy Jayne. She told Jayne that she saw her, acknowledging her achievement, and reposted the tweet about her huge win.

"Okayyyyyy. I see you @jacyjaynewwe. 👀"

In the biggest twist coming out of Slammiversary, with Jacy Jayne winning, and Trick Williams also retaining his TNA World Championship later in the night, the two biggest belts of TNA Wrestling are now held by NXT stars. WWE is dominating TNA at the moment thanks to this new deal, and any TNA star who wants to win the belts will have to go through Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
