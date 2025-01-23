Chelsea Green sends message to Netflix

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently issued a warning message to Netflix on social media. This came after a humorous jab at the reigning Women's United States Champion by the streaming platform.

The Hot Mess created history by capturing the inaugural Women's US Title against Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2025. She successfully defended her title against the former member of The O.C. on SmackDown.

Recently, Chelsea visited the Netflix office, where she was given a tour by one of the employees. The employee showed her the cafeteria, the beverage and snack stations, and finally, a bin. In the video, the Netflix employee referenced the 33-year-old female star's loss to Mia Yim in a Dumpster Match.

Trending

In response to Netflix UK & Ireland's post on X (fka Twitter), Chelsea Green demanded that the streaming platform immediately remove the post that made fun of her.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"DELETE THIS!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green comments on WWE under Triple H's leadership

The Hot Mess has been a fixture under both Vince McMahon's leadership and the Triple H-led management. She recently pointed out the significant differences between the two regimes, particularly in their treatment of women.

During an interview with The Sports Agent, Chelsea Green highlighted the evolution of women's roles, contrasting the term "Divas" with the current focus on women's wrestling. The 33-year-old WWE star emphasized the increased support and equality women receive under The Game's leadership, pointing to the main eventing of WrestleMania as a significant achievement.

"But now, in this new era, I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, and I feel supported. Triple H makes women, specifically, feel absolutely equal to men. We're out there main eventing WrestleMania, something unfortunately the previous era didn't get to experience, but they did set the table for us. Now, we're sitting and enjoying these amazing meals, and I couldn't be happier," she said.

It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar will challenge Chelsea Green next for the Women's United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback