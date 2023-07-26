Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville tease new nicknames following WWE RAW

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have teased a new nickname for themselves following this week's episode of RAW.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17 edition of RAW. They defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the titles and received a massive pyro celebration after the victory.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked Morgan and Rodriguez ahead of the match, and the challengers were able to capitalize to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo did not compete during last night's episode of RAW in Tampa but spent some time coming up with a new nickname for themselves.

Chelsea Green took to Instagram following RAW and posted photos of herself with Sonya Deville backstage. She added the caption "sugar & spice" to the post, possibly hinting at a new name for the duo moving forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praises Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Wrestling legend Mick Foley recently praised Women's Tag Team Champions, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands several times over the past few weeks. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler entered WWE Money in the Bank on July 1 as the champions but dropped the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Baszler betrayed Rousey during the bout. The two MMA stars are now scheduled to battle at SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez then dropped the titles to Green and Deville in their first title defense on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. Mick Foley recently crashed Chelsea's interview with Comicbook at San Diego Comic-Con and praised the Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran also wished the duo a lengthy reign with the titles.

"Chelsea and Sonya are amazing champions. So, it's Chelsea's time but long may they reign," Foley said and walked away. [From 08:37 to 08:45]

Chelsea Green has become quite popular amongst the fans since her return to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. Sonya Deville has had a very interesting WWE career thus far and finally captured her first championship in the company.

It will be fascinating to see which duo will be next to challenge Green and Deville for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

