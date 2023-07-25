"Out with the old" - Chelsea Green mocks 32-year-old superstar ahead of WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has taken a shot at a former champion ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Tampa, Florida.

Last week on the red brand, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships. The popular duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the titles.

Before last week's title match, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked Morgan and Rodriguez backstage. Raquel was hobbled during the title defense, which was ultimately too much for them to overcome.

Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has removed Raquel Rodriguez's nameplate from her title. She added the caption "out with the old, in with the new" to the photo below.

Green removes Raquel Rodriguez's nameplate.

WWE legend Mick Foley crashes Chelsea Green's interview

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently crashed an interview with Chelsea Green.

The two stars appeared at the San Diego Comic-Con for an autograph signing along with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. A young fan cosplayed Dominik Mysterio at the event and warned The Visionary that he was coming after his title.

Mick Foley interrupted Green during a recent interview with Comicbook.com and praised the 32-year-old superstar. The legend claimed that she and Sonya Deville are amazing Women's Tag Team Champions and wished them a lengthy reign with the titles.

"Chelsea and Sonya are amazing champions. So, it's Chelsea's time but long may they reign," Foley said and walked away. [From 08:37 to 08:45]

The Women's Tag Team Championships have changed hands several times since Money in the Bank on July 1. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler entered the premium live event as champions but lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Baszler betrayed Rousey at Money in the Bank, and the two stars are now scheduled to battle each other in a singles match at SummerSlam 2023.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's dropped the belts in their first title defense against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW.

It will be fascinating to see how long Green and Deville can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championships as the division continues to get more competitive.

