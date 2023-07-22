[Watch] WWE legend crash Chelsea Green's interview to make a statement

A WWE Hall of Famer recently crashed Chelsea Green's interview with Comicbook.com to make a short statement.

Green returned to the Stamford-based company last January after getting released from her contract in 2021. The 32-year-old has since been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW. Last Monday, Green and her partner, Sonya Deville, defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Green recently did an interview with Comicbook.com at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023. However, Mick Foley crashed her interview to praise her and Deville and wish them a long title reign. The new Women's Tag Team Champion looked excited to see the Hardcore legend.

"Chelsea and Sonya are amazing champions. So, it's Chelsea's time but long may they reign," Foley said and walked away. [From 08:37 to 08:45]

Check out the entire interview below:

What would Chelsea Green do when Carmella returns to WWE RAW?

Before joining forces with Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green had another tag team partner, Carmella. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was taken off TV after revealing that she was pregnant.

During the same interview with Comicbook.com, Green addressed what she would do if Carmella returned, stating that her loyalty belongs to Deville.

"We're not looking. I don't have a wandering eye like some of these women and men in the tag division. I am a loyal person to a fault, and so is my girl Sonya, and there will be no wandering eyes."

