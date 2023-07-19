"You ladies killed it!" - Popular rapper congratulates Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville after title win on WWE RAW

A popular rapper sent Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville a message after they won the Women's Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attempted to defend the titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville last night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Before the match, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked Morgan and Rodriguez backstage during an interview. Rodriguez hurt her knee during the attack and was limited during the title match.

Morgan gave it her best effort, but it was too much for her to overcome. Green and Deville isolated Morgan in the ring and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship. Morgan got revenge on Rhea Ripley by tackling her over the barricade during the main event of last night's RAW.

After last night's episode went off the air, Raquel Rodriguez apologized on social media, and The Eradicator responded by mocking the 32-year-old.

Popular rapper T-Pain sent a message to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville after the match. He responded to a tweet from Green and said that the duo killed it last night on RAW.

"You ladies killed it! Congrats! Show was amazing!" wrote T-Pain.

T-Pain congratulates Green and Deville.

Sonya Deville's family attends WWE RAW

Sonya Deville got to win her first title in the company last night on WWE RAW with her family in attendance.

Deville has been with the company since 2015 and has had a very interesting career thus far. Before last night, she had never held a title in the company but did hold a position of power as an authority figure alongside Adam Pearce. She is now back to being a WWE Superstar and has found success alongside Chelsea Green.

Following the title win last night on WWE RAW, the 29-year-old superstar disclosed that her family was in the crowd to watch the match.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands several times in the past few weeks. Only time will tell how long Green and Deville will be able to hold onto the titles and which team will challenge them at SummerSlam.

Who would you like to see challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here