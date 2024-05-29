Chelsea Green teases huge name for potential game-changing move after WWE appearances of Ethan Page & Jordynne Grace

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has fueled speculation about a game-changing return of the 39-year-old star to the promotion. This comes hot on the heels of the shocking debut of ex-AEW star Ethan Page and a surprise appearance from TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace on the latest episode of NXT.

On this week's edition of the former black-and-gold brand, Ava announced that Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez for the brand's Women's Championship at NXT Battleground 2024. The TNA Wrestling star asserted that she would leave Las Vegas as a double champion. Plus, American rapper Sexxy Red made her way to the Performance Center and introduced the new Women's North American Championship.

Following the main event of NXT, Ethan Page made his massive WWE debut. The former AEW star made a statement by attacking the NXT Champion Trick Williams. Chelsea Green took to X/Twitter to tease that her husband Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) could be a significant acquisition to the NXT brand following Grace and Ethan's appearance.

"I can think of someone who would shock @WWENXT 😏😍," she wrote.

Chelsea Green lost a match on last week's WWE SmackDown

On the previous week of Friday Night SmackDown, the 33-year-old female star faced current WWE Women's Champion Bayley in a singles match. The former Women's Tag Team Champion had control in the early stages of the match, however, she could not keep the momentum.

The Role Model eventually regained control of the match and pinned Green to secure the win. After the bout, Chelsea Green took to social media to share a message with the fans. She wrote:

"We win even when we don’t "win.""

The 33-year-old female star wishes to have her husband return to World Wrestling Entertainment. As of now, Matt Cardona is out of in-ring action due to an injury, he was recently announced as GCW's new General Manager. It remains to be seen if Triple H or Shawn Michaels shows interest in Green's tweet and brings back Zack Ryder to the company.