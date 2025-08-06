Chelsea Green teases male WWE champion as new member of her faction

Chelsea Green and her faction, The Secret Hervice, are still looking to find a new direction, which will let them claim gold again at some point down the road.The former Women's United States Champion was on NXT this Tuesday and got involved in a segment with Tavion Heights and the reigning North American Champion, Ethan Page. Green showed up and confronted Heights, calling Page the second greatest Canadian, only behind herself.Heights, meanwhile, assaulted Ethan Page and made it clear that he would find a female wrestler to attack the former Women's United States Champion next time. After the show, Chelsea Green posted a photo on her social media accounts with her, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Ethan Page, teasing the latter's addition to the Secret Hervice.&quot;North America has been saved,&quot; Green wrote on her account on X.It will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for them and whether they will work as a mixed tag team on NXTChelsea Green 'upset' after not working SummerSlamThe former champion spoke with The Ringer recently and shared her frustration about being left off the SummerSlam match card this past weekend. Even though the premium live event was a success, Chelsea Green was not part of it.&quot;It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it before Christmas; I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset,&quot; Green said. [H/T SEScoops.com]Giulia is the reigning champion and defended her title against former champion Zelina Vega on the August 1 episode of SmackDown, with WWE Creative not booking the title for SummerSlam weekend, but scheduling it for the blue brand instead.