Ethan Page breaks silence after WWE title win

Ethan Page has officially captured a championship for the second time in his WWE career. The star has since broken his silence following the latest episode of NXT.

At the 2024 Heatwave PLE, All Ego competed against Shawn Spears, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. In a shocking turn of events, the former AEW star emerged victorious in the multi-man contest to secure his first-ever title in the Stamford-based promotion. However, his 86-day championship reign was ended at the hands of Williams.

That being said, on the May 27, 2025, edition of the black-and-silver brand, Ethan Page collided with Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Title in the opening match of the event. The Canadian was crowned the new champion after injuring The Absolute One.

In a video shared by WWE NXT on X (FKA Twitter), All Ego broke his silence following the title win and called himself the greatest North American Champion.

"I didn't have much to say beforehand. But after, I am the greatest North American to ever hold be North American Championship," said Page.

Ethan Page will defend his WWE championship in a multi-man contest

All Ego made another appearance on the Tuesday night show to celebrate his win over Ricky Saints. However, the celebration was cut short by Je'Von Evans, who shared a big announcement.

The Young OG revealed that after speaking to Ava, Ethan Page would put his NXT North American Championship on the line at the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide event. Moments later, AAA wrestler Laredo Kid and SmackDown star Rey Fenix appeared and demanded their shot at the coveted prize.

The company has officially announced a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT North American Title at Worlds Collide, featuring Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid.

Only time will tell if All Ego retains his championship against four men at the upcoming premium live event on June 7, 2025.

