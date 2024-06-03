Chelsea Green unveils what drove her to become a WWE Superstar

Chelsea Green has established herself as one of the top stars in WWE and has found a favorable footing among the WWE Universe. The star recently opened up about becoming a WWE Superstar.

Green, who started wrestling professionally in 2014, was with WWE from 2018 to 2021 before being released by the promotion. The star then went on to make a name for herself on the independent scene and in TNA. She returned to WWE on January 28, 2023, and has since won the tag team title, while also entertaining fans with her Karen gimmick. She is currently in a tag team with Piper Niven on SmackDown.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old recently uploaded a video on Instagram and shared what was on her mind when she decided to become a WWE Superstar.

“I said, how hard can it be? Boys do it. And then I said, how hard can it be… boys do it.”

With this take, Chelsea Green clearly expressed that women can do all things men do and sent a small dose of inspiration to all her fans. Several top female superstars like Beth Phoenix, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and many more have motivated countless young women to join pro wrestling.

When Chelsea Green saw her poster light up in Saudi

Green was part of the go-home episode of SmackDown that aired on May 24, 2024, in Jeddah. Just a few hours before the show, however, WWE tweeted a video on X/Twitter, capturing The Hot Mess filming an unexpected highlight of her digital poster.

Green admired what she saw and reacted to the honor she received.

“Life is a dream 💭,” she wrote.

With this message, she also broke character for a brief moment. Notably, she is also getting opportunities outside of the WWE arena and got a chance to represent the company while working with United Service Organizations. It will be interesting to see where her trajectory goes in the coming months.

