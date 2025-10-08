Chelsea Green wants 4-time WWE champion on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media to send a message ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Hot Mess wants a popular 4-time champion to appear on the blue show. It is none other than her husband, Matt Cardona.Matt Cardona competed in World Wrestling Entertainment between 2005 and 2020 under the ring name Zack Ryder. During this time, he won several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship once, the United States Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. After his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, Cardona went on to make a major name for himself on the independent circuit. Although the former Intercontinental Champion isn't under a contract with TNA at the moment, he recently returned to WWE TV during TNA's invasion of NXT. The former Zack Ryder is now set to wrestle in his first match in the company in five years as he will face Josh Briggs on next week's NXT.Following this announcement, Chelsea Green took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Hot Mess wrote that she wanted to see her husband back on SmackDown. &quot;And I want Matt on #Smackdown so…,&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:WWE Hall of Famer was full of praise for Matt CardonaDuring a May 2025 edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised Matt Cardona for not taking his release from the Stamford-based promotion personally and making a huge name for himself on the independent circuit.Long also talked about Cardona not wanting to return to WWE TV under his Zack Ryder moniker. The legend said that the former Intercontinental Champion doesn't need to come back if the company does not want him as Matt Cardona.&quot;The good part about it is he stepped away, he didn't let that... When they fired him, he didn't take that personal. He stepped away, got on up, made a name for himself, I mean, made a huge name for himself. And right now, he is doing absolutely great. So you know, it's like we say, if something ain't broke, why fix it? So if I were him, I definitely would not come back as Zack Ryder either. If they don't want Matt Cardona, they don't want him.&quot;It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team will sign the former Zack Ryder once again.