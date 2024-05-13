Chris Benoit's son David sends emotional message to legendary 4-time WWE Champion after 4,784-day reunion

Chris Benoit's son, David Benoit, has sent an emotional message to a four-time WWE Champion on social media. David and the wrestling legend finally reunited after 4,784 days.

In a post on his official Instagram account, David revealed he was backstage at an AEW Dynamite show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on May 8. He took pictures with several ex-WWE stars such as Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko, and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) during his visit.

The son of The Rabid Wolverine disclosed that it had been more than 13 years since he last saw The Rated-R Superstar in person. They last met at WrestleMania 27 in Atlanta, Georgia, where the former Edge defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio.

"The last time we saw each other was in 2011 at WrestleMania 27 in Atlanta Georgia. 12 years later, getting to see him again in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Truly [an] honor & privilege to see him wrestle again and catch up @ratedrcope @aew," David wrote.

David Benoit has attended many WWE shows over the years and seems to be close with fellow Canadians Natalya and Tyson Kidd. He's also been to several AEW events. It's on record that Chris Jericho was one of the few stars who remained in contact with him after Chris Benoit's double murder-suicide case.

As for the former Edge, he retired after WrestleMania 27 due to a neck injury. He came out of retirement in 2020 and has been wrestling ever since. He left the company last year after his contract expired and signed with AEW, where he's the current TNT Champion.

David Benoit wants his father in the WWE Hall of Fame

When the Chris Benoit tragedy struck and the details began to come to light, WWE distanced itself from the former World Heavyweight Champion. David Benoit was a teenager when it happened and it took him some time to process everything.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet a few years ago, David opened up about his father. He knew that there was something wrong with Chris, as the latter was diagnosed with CTE. However, he still wanted his father's legacy in the ring to be recognized.

"It's terrible, man. It's just terrible. I would like the WWE to remember him, at least for the good times. I want him in the Hall of Fame," David said. [H/T: The New York Post]

David also expressed wanting to become a wrestler, but nothing has come to fruition yet. He has been offered training by Canadian wrestlers such as Lance Storm and David Hart Smith Jr.

