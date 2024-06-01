  • home icon
Chris Benoit's son, David, sends emotional message to WWE legend's daughter

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 01, 2024 05:08 GMT
Chris Benoit has been a controversial figure in wrestling (Credit: WWE WrestleMania)
David Benoit, the son of Chris Benoit, is an important figure in the wrestling community. He has now sent a message to the daughter of a WWE legend.

While Chris Benoit's in-ring prowess was universally acclaimed, his atrocious acts of killing his wife and son before taking his own life left the wrestling world completely distraught. David Benoit has often spoken of its effect on him as the surviving son of the former WWE star. His appearances on Dark Side of the Ring also highlighted how it affected his life. One of the sources of comfort in his life has been the Big Boss Man's daughter, Lacey.

On Instagram, He posted a picture of himself on a call with Lacy Traylor, the daughter of WWE legend Big Boss Man. He said he was delighted to reconnect and called her one of his best friends.

"Extremely grateful to have this wonderful woman in my life one of my best friends glad we reconnected after so many years love you @bigbossmanwwe 🫶," he wrote.

Vince Russo felt that David Benoit should not be stopped from wrestling because of Chris Benoit

David Benoit has previously spoken about becoming a pro wrestler but faced issues due to his father.

Vince Russo spoke on the matter, saying that David should not be held accountable for what his father did and that he would feel bad if David never became a wrestler because of the tragedy surrounding Chris Benoit.

"God, bro. Yeah, I do. I mean, if it's that kid's dream and he is working as hard as everybody else. Gosh, bro. The sins of his father, I don't think he should be held accountable for, you know. And if the guy never gets a job because of that, man, I feel really, really, really bad for the dude, bro. I mean, what was he supposed to do."
David has not yet worked with a major promotion or started his wrestling career.

