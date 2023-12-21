Chris Candido's brother reacts to "bulls**t" claim from Tammy Sytch aka Sunny

Tammy Sytch recently received a 17-year prison sentence following her involvement in a car crash that killed a 75-year-old man. Johnny Candido, the brother of Sytch's former boyfriend Chris Candido, believes the WWE Hall of Famer lied in the courtroom before being jailed.

Sytch, better known to wrestling fans as Sunny, was one of WWE's most prominent stars between 1994 and 1998. Chris Candido dated Sytch for many years before passing away in 2005 at the age of 33 due to acute pneumonia.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Johnny Candido questioned why Sytch claimed her life only began going downhill after Chris Candido's death:

"What killed me, too, is this whole downward spiral thing happened after Chris passed? That's such bulls**t. Everybody who knows anything knew that she was a nightmare before. We just were really good at hiding it because if he'd be gone, if he'd be in Japan, he'd be like, 'Dude, please watch Tammy. Make sure she doesn't burn the house down.'" [21:31 – 21:52]

Sytch managed several WWE stars during her time with the company, including Chris Candido (fka Skip), Tom Prichard (fka Zip), and Legion of Doom 2000.

Johnny Candido on Tammy Sytch's relationship with his brother

It is well known that Tammy Sytch had a relationship with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in the 1990s. Sytch later said she had separated from Chris Candido when she became romantically involved with Michaels, but Johnny Candido disputes that claim.

Johnny Candido also expressed his disappointment at the fact that his brother is even associated with Sytch:

"It kills me that the two of their names are inevitably just linked because they're such different people. Holy s**t. I don't know if you guys spent any significant time with my brother or hung out with him. He was literally the nicest, most affable, coolest person on the planet, and she was the absolute opposite." [20:52 – 21:14]

In the same interview, Johnny Candido gave his thoughts on Chris Candido possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What are your thoughts on Tammy Sytch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.