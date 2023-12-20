Former WWE Tag Team Champion's Hall of Fame induction "would mean the world," according to his brother

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place every year to kick off WrestleMania weekend. Johnny Candido, the brother of Chris Candido, would love to see the former Tag Team Champion join the prestigious group one day.

Chris Candido wrestled for several major companies between 1986 and 2005, including ECW, NJPW, TNA/IMPACT, WCW, and WWE. On April 28, 2005, he passed away at the age of 33 after contracting acute pneumonia.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Johnny Candido addressed whether he would like his brother to be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame:

"Of course, that would mean the f***ing world. It would mean the world to him. I can't really speak on what my family [would think]. My family, they're not wrestling people, they weren't very thrilled that he was a wrestler. They kinda made peace that that's what he wanted to do because that was his passion." [From 55:05 – 55:26]

Chris Candido, aka Skip, was part of a tag team in WWE with Tom Prichard, aka Zip. Managed by Candido's then-girlfriend Sunny, they held the tag titles for 49 days in 1996.

Johnny Candido on Chris Candido's passion for WWE and wrestling

Outside of WWE, Chris Candido captured the ECW tag titles with Chris Michaels, Johnny Hotbody, and Lance Storm. He also received a posthumous induction into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2009.

Johnny Candido went on to explain how much the wrestling industry meant to his brother:

"If your passion for the business was a metric of who should be in the wrestling Hall of Fame, my brother would be up there with freaking Ric Flair, you know what I mean? So, yeah, that would be unbelievable to see him in the wrestling Hall of Fame." [From 55:36 – 55:51]

The topic of Hall of Fame inductees is often discussed by fans and wrestlers. Ted DiBiase Sr. recently said on his Everybody's Got A Pod podcast that celebrities should not be allowed in the Hall of Fame.

Would you like to see Chris Candido in the Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

