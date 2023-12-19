Ted DiBiase Sr. thinks 82-year-old should not be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Ted DiBiase Sr. recently shared his honest thoughts on WWE inducting celebrities into the Hall of Fame.

In 2004, baseball legend Pete Rose became the first celebrity to join WWE's elite group. Rose appeared in segments with Kane at consecutive WrestleMania events between 1998 and 2000. On all three occasions, the 82-year-old was attacked by The Big Red Machine.

On his Everybody's Got A Pod podcast, DiBiase Sr. said Rose did not accomplish enough to receive an induction:

"I guess the first question I would have is what did Pete Rose ever contribute to wrestling? Other than that [getting beaten up by Kane], if there was some significant reason, I would say okay, but it's the pro wrestling Hall of Fame. It's not the baseball Hall of Fame. It's like take me or some other wrestler and induct us into the professional baseball Hall of Fame. For what?!" [6:44 – 7:29]

DiBiase Sr. was one of WWE's biggest stars in the 1980s and early 1990s. He joined the Hall of Fame in 2010, six years after Rose's induction.

Ted DiBiase Sr. on Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame involvement

Jake Roberts, a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee, recently said celebrities such as Andy Kaufman and Mr. T should not have received inductions.

Ted DiBiase Sr. agreed with Roberts' comment and questioned whether Hall of Fame inductees are only decided by WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon:

"I absolutely agree. Often times [with] the WWE Hall of Fame, a lot of people say it's more of the Vince McMahon Hall of Fame [based on] who does Vince want in there because it certainly isn't voted on by any of us." [8:49 – 9:15]

The next WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Wells Fargo Center on April 5, 2024, to kick off WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Do you agree with Ted DiBiase Sr.? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Everybody's Got A Pod and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.