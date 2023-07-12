Sunny is lying about her romantic relationship with former WWE Tag Team Champion, according to his brother

Jonny Candido recently claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Sunny lied about being on a break with his brother Chris Candido when she had a love affair with Shawn Michaels.

Chris and Sunny started dating when they were 17 and remained together until the former WWE Tag Team Champion passed away in 2005. However, Sunny had a love affair with Shawn Michaels during her run in the Stamford-based company. In an old interview, she claimed that she and Chris were on a break when she started her romance with The Heartbreak Kid.

During an interview with Cafe de Rene, Jonny denied that his brother and Sunny were split when the latter had her love affair with Michaels.

"[According to her, the whole relationship with Shawn only started once her and Chris were on a break.] Yeah, that's bullsh*t. Yeah, yeah, there was never a break. You know, and even when they were apart, they would call each other every two seconds. Like, I've had conversations with, you know, family members, like, 'When did she have time to cheat?' Because they were together all the f**king time," he said. [05:56 to 06:24]

Jonny added:

"Even when they weren't together, they were talking to each other every two seconds. So, yeah, that whole thing that they were on a break is f**king bullsh*t. One time, this is the closest thing they got to a break. One time they got in a fight and he left and spent the night at a motel. One night." [07:37 to 07:57]

What did WWE Hall of Famer Sunny say about splitting up with Chris Candido?

While speaking about her love affair with Shawn Michaels in an old interview, Sunny claimed that she did not cheat on Chris Candido with The Heartbreak Kid despite people thinking otherwise.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that she and Chris were not living together when her romance with Michaels started. However, they continued to travel together and did not tell anybody about their breakup.

"Chris at the time was still in the company. We were split. Well, I see a lot of people think I cheated on Chris with Shawn. Chris and I had split up. We were still traveling together because it wasn't really anybody's business if we split up, so on the road we still look like we're together. We travel together, we stay together, you know, but as soon as we got home he would either go to his mom's or dad's or a hotel and I would go home. We weren't even living together," she said.

