Ex-WWE star asked his brother not to fight Shawn Michaels for having an affair with his girlfriend

Jonny Candido recently recalled his brother Chris Candido asking him not to fight WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Chris and Sunny started dating when they were 17. The couple then worked together in several wrestling promotions, including Smoky Mountain Wrestling, WWE, and ECW.

While working in the Stamford-based company, Sunny had a love affair with Shawn Michaels. The 50-year-old disclosed that it lasted less than a year and ended when she refused to leave Chris and move in with The Heartbreak Kid.

During an interview with Cafe de Rene, Jonny recalled when his brother, Chris, asked him not to get into arguments or fights with Michaels.

"You know, years later, I mean, I'll say this. When, you know, like, around the time when like right before in 03-04, he was like, 'Dude, listen.' He's like, 'You're gonna come across Shawn Michaels. Don't be a d*ck. Don't f**king start anything thinking you're doing me a favor.' He's like, 'f**king be cool. For all you know, it's rumors. And if anything did happen, I haven't been perfect either. So, it's water under the bridge. Don't start anything,'" he said. [From o5:04 to 05:37]

Why did WWE Hall of Famer Sunny refused to move in with Shawn Michaels?

In an old interview, Sunny opened up about her relationship with Shawn Michaels. She disclosed that after spending nearly nine months together, The Heartbreak Kid asked her to move in with him. However, she refused because she did not want to break Chris Candido's heart.

The Hall of Famer explained that she wanted to stay with Chris at home and also have her love affair with Michaels on the road. Nevertheless, the former WWE Champion refused and ended his relationship with her.

"It was basically because I was choosing to like stick, basically I wanted my cake and eat it too. I wanted to stay home let Chris be happy but I wanted Shawn too on the road. I wanted both and he wasn't having that," she said.

