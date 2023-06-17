Former WWE IC Champ says he refused to sleep with Sunny

Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was among WWE's most popular acts in the 1990s. In a recent interview, Marty Jannetty alleged that he refused to sleep with his former co-worker.

Jannetty worked for WWE over three spells between 1988 and 1996. The 63-year-old also made appearances for the company between 2005 and 2009. It is well known that the former Intercontinental Champion likes to party, so much so that he claims to have slept with more than 1,000 women.

On The Hannibal TV, Jannetty clarified whether he was ever romantically linked with Sunny:

"I don't mind telling you, no. It's not that it couldn't have been, it's not that it wasn't offered – I hate to say it that way – and it's not that I don't think she's a pretty girl, and it ain't like I didn't hear her next door quite a bit. When I say next door, the room next door, I would hear her." [1:50 – 2:13]

Sunny has been at the center of controversy in recent years due to several legal incidents. The 2011 Hall of Famer is currently in jail awaiting trial following her involvement in a fatal car crash in March 2022.

Why Marty Jannetty did not want to sleep with WWE Diva Sunny

During her three-year WWE stint between 1995 and 1998, Sunny was involved in a relationship with fellow wrestler Chris Candido, aka Skip. She also had a well-publicized affair with Marty Jannetty's former tag team partner Shawn Michaels.

Due to his strong friendship with Candido, Jannetty never had an interest in sleeping with Sunny:

"I liked Chris so much, that was just something that would never happen. Not just with them. I ain't got many morals, but one of the boys' girls, no, I can't do that." [2:26 – 2:39]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently recalled how Sunny once threatened to sue the company over a magazine cover dispute.

