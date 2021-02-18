"He doesn't care what anybody else wants" - Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon

Chris Hero has spoken about Vince McMahon being "out of touch" with the pro wrestling business. Hero said that the WWE Chairman doesn't care to be in touch with pro wrestling and does what he wants.

Chris Hero, who went by the ring name Kassius Ohno, had two stints with WWE. His first stint in WWE was between 2011 and 2013, where he wrestled in FCW which later became NXT. He returned in 2016 and once again wrestled in NXT and NXT UK before being released in 2020.

In his podcast on AdFreeShows, Hero stated that Vince McMahon does what he wants, even "at the behest" of his own employees.

"I don't think Vince cares to be in touch with today's wrestling. I think he has his mindset on what type of product he wants to put out, and he's doing his best to continually put that product out. When certain numbers aren't met? He's like 'well we got to change something, what do we have to change?' Vince has a couple of people that have his ear, and I'm sure he asks their opinion. It's such a weird question, I can’t say that he's 'out of touch' because he's not trying to be 'in touch.' He doesn't care what anybody else wants, he wants what he wants, and sometimes at the behest of his performers and his producers etc." (H/T Fighterfans)

NEW EPISODE: Mr. McMahon Goes to Memphis!



A look at the wild "McMemphis" storyline from 1993, complete with an appearance by @ChrisHero ! Check this one out!https://t.co/p30aVMoAMR — 'Slevit' Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) February 17, 2021

Hero, though, said that it's Vince McMahon's "game" and that those working under him have to do what the WWE Chairman wants.

Ex-WWE Superstars on Vince McMahon being "out of touch"

Not just Hero, several other former WWE Superstars have also spoken about Vince McMahon being "out of touch".

Matt Hardy, who is currently with AEW, narrated a backstage incident where Vince McMahon himself stated that he may be out of touch.

Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon’s reaction to the Ultimate Deletion: “I don’t get it, I just don’t get it.”



“If it does good, if it does a number then I’m truly out of touch.” pic.twitter.com/mjOspWjyEX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 20, 2020

Eric Young, who was also released last year, explained that the WWE Chairman doesn't know what fans want.