Vince McMahon admitted 'I'm truly out of touch' if fans liked WWE RAW match

Vince McMahon allowed the match to headline RAW but he did not enjoy it

Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt in The Ultimate Deletion in March 2018

Matt Hardy has revealed that Vince McMahon admitted to fellow production team members that he would be “truly out of touch” if WWE’s audience enjoyed the Ultimate Deletion match between Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Hardy explained that McMahon agreed to put the unique match on last on Monday Night RAW in March 2018, but he did not have chance to watch the pre-recorded footage until the production meeting before the show.

Hardy recalled that the WWE Chairman “didn’t get it” and he was sceptical about how many viewers would stay tuned in to watch the match.

“He watched it in the production meeting and a few people in there had watched it already. After it was over, it ended and everybody clapped and stood up, and he was kind of looking around and he told a couple of people, ‘I don’t get it, I just… I don’t get it. If it does good, if it does a number, then I’m truly out of touch.’ I think he said that.”

Although the segment trended on social media for four hours and it had over three million viewers in the final hour of RAW, McMahon decided not to book any more Ultimate Deletion matches.

After being written off WWE television in February 2020 following an attack from Randy Orton, Matt Hardy’s contract expired and his next destination in the wrestling business was up in the air for the first two weeks of March.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, “The Broken One” debuted as the fifth member of The Elite, replacing Nick Jackson, ahead of their showdown against The Inner Circle at AEW Blood and Guts – a match which has since been postponed.