Chris Jericho shares his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns' heel turn, his pairing with Paul Heyman

AEW star Chris Jericho recently streamed a brand new edition of Saturday Night Special on his official Youtube channel. The Demo God had a lot of things to share with his fans, and as usual, answered a bunch of fan questions.

When asked about his opinion on Roman Reigns' heel turn, Jericho had nothing but praise for The Big Dog and added that he loves Reigns' pairing with Paul Heyman.

I love Roman Reigns' heel turn, I love the pairing of Roman and Paul Heyman, it's great. You know that I have said this for years that Roman is gonna be even bigger than he has been. Just let him be himself and he's gonna be an even bigger star.

Chris Jericho has had his fair share of battles with Reigns

When Chris Jericho was a mainstay in WWE, he took on Roman Reigns on various occasions, with the United States title on the line. This was back when Jericho was aligned with Kevin Owens, and Reigns was a full-fledged babyface.

Times have certainly changed since then, as Reigns is now the top heel on the SmackDown brand, while Chris Jericho is doing well for himself in AEW. Jericho became the first-ever AEW World Champion last year, and currently leads a band of villains named The Inner Circle.